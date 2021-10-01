Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Issued By Piper Sandler

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CBTX in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CBTX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CBTX opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CBTX by 218.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the second quarter worth $1,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 208.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

