Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Magna International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magna International in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGA. TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of MGA opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.86.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in Magna International by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

