Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

