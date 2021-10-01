PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.63.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. 60,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

