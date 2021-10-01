Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.16.

CVE PGM opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$387.67 million and a P/E ratio of -11.87. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

