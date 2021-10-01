Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $35.98

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.98, but opened at $37.22. Pulmonx shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,014,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

