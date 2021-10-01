Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

