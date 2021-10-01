PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.32

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 2461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

