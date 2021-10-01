Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.43

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.43 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42), with a volume of 313,341 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.89. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company has a market capitalization of £851.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

