Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Protocall Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,741,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,429. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
About Protocall Technologies
