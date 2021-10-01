Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Protocall Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,741,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,429. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

About Protocall Technologies

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

