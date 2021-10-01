Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Proto Labs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.