Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,415,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,502,000 after acquiring an additional 848,794 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 617,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,193,000 after buying an additional 148,847 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.