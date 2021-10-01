Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

