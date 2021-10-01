Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 735 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.