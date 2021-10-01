Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $23.71

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.71, but opened at $22.98. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $10,564,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,079,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $4,565,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,399,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

