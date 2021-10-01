Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 83.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

