Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 544,096 shares.The stock last traded at $24.37 and had previously closed at $24.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $7,733,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $5,890,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

