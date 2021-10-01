Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 530,509 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,509 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,744,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after acquiring an additional 701,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

