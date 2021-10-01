Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,062 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $11,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in M/I Homes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in M/I Homes by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.