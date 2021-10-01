Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.