Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after buying an additional 971,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after buying an additional 645,328 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

