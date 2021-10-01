Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 832,618 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 832,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of The GEO Group worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 260.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $915.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

