Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,033 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ArcBest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

