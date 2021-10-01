Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.20 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 58,357 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $1,042,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,394,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,926,166.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.