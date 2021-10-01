Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Primas has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $910,690.63 and approximately $2.92 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00348762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

