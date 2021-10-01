Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 684,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,880. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

