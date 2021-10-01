PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

