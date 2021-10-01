PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PPD by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PPD by 9.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPD by 3.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.79 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

