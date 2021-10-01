POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Update

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PMBY opened at 0.00 on Friday. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07.
POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile
