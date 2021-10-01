POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Short Interest Update

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PMBY opened at 0.00 on Friday. POSTD Merchant Banque has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07.

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

