Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 266.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

