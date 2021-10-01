Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce sales of $9.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.20 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $6.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $38.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $39.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.00 million, with estimates ranging from $39.10 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.59 million, a P/E ratio of 266.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

