Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,583,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Post worth $388,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Post by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of POST stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.04.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.