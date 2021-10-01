Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,230.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,230.50 ($16.08) and last traded at GBX 1,233 ($16.11), with a volume of 2734809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,253.50 ($16.38).

Several brokerages recently commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,716.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

