POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.69

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $7.40. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

