Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.29 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00005266 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $428.83 million and approximately $716,484.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.12 or 0.00246203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00119876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00157915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003058 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,162,812 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.