Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of WAL opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,950,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

