Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of SSB opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. South State has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of South State by 135.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

