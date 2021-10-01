Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 844,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 93,533 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

