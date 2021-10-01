Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ PBFS opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

