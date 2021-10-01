Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.