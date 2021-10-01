Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $98.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

