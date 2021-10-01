Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD opened at $90.67 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.