Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $34,691.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

