Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,856.44 or 0.99876539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00082172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.20 or 0.00717811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00379280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00242623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005692 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,449,500 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

