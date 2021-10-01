Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

