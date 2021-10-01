Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Cut to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$11.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

PEYUF stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

