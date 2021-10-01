Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

PSMMY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $6.4916 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

