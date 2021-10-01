Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPIH traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.76. 17,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

