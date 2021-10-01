Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.71% of Perficient worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $115.70 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

