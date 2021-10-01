PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

